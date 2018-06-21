Wichita State’s Landry Shamet selected by Philadelphia 76ers in NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City native and Wichita State star is headed to Philly.

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Landry Shamet with the 26th pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Shamet is a Park Hill High School graduate and was a sophomore at Wichita State last season.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.9 points and shot 44 percent from 3-point range in his sophomore season with the Shockers.

The Sixers won 52 games this season and beat Miami in the first round of the playoffs before they were eliminated in the conference semis by Boston.