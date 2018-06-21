AMBER ALERT: 15-year-old girl abducted after shooting in KC

Wichita State’s Landry Shamet selected by Philadelphia 76ers in NBA Draft

Landry Shamet #11 of the Wichita State Shockers handles the ball against Jarrod West #13 of the Marshall Thundering Herd in the first half during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena on March 16, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City native and Wichita State star is headed to Philly.

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Landry Shamet with the 26th pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Shamet is a Park Hill High School graduate and was a sophomore at Wichita State last season.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.9 points and shot 44 percent from 3-point range in his sophomore season with the Shockers.

The Sixers won 52 games this season and beat Miami in the first round of the playoffs before they were eliminated in the conference semis by Boston.

