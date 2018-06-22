Amber Alert still in effect for teen girl abducted in Kansas City after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An Amber Alert issued for an abducted 15-year-old girl in Kansas City on Thursday night is still in effect on Friday morning.

Brajaean Sledge is the victim, described as 5-foot-8, weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police are searching for a 2017 Kia Forte with the Missouri license plate, MB5-G5B.

Thursday afternoon, Kansas City police responded to the area of 27th Street and Elmwood for a shooting. Police said the girl's grandfather was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man told police he didn't know the suspect who stormed into his home and shot him. After the shooting, the suspect abducted Brajaean in the grandfather's vehicle, the Kia Forte previously mentioned.

Officers determined the 15-year-old is in danger as a result of the shooting.

The suspect, who may be with the girl, should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male between the ages of 18-20 years old. Police haven't given a further description.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, suspect or victim should call 911 immediately.