Cancer survivors, caretakers will be honored during special lap at local Relay for Life events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Saturday people will gather at two local locations to raise money for the American Cancer Society as part of the Relay for Life event.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and it takes place on a track. This a subtle reminder that cancer never sleeps, and for one night, neither do participants.

The KC north event is at South Valley/Discovery Middle School, 1000 Midjay Dr., Liberty, Mo. Loren Halifax and Pat McGonigle will be emceeing this event.

The Johnson County and Wyandotte County event is at the Olathe District Activities Center, 20925 W 159th. Nick Vasos and Kim Byrnes will be emceeing this event.

Each event will feature a survivors and caregivers walk.

"It doesn't matter if you were diagnosed 10 days ago or 10 years ago, you can walk while everyone gathers together to cheer you on," the Relay for Life website says.

There will also be a luminaria ceremony where each one is lighted up. Each luminaria represents a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who has overcome cancer.

Can't make it, click or tap here to donate to the American Cancer Society or support a local team.