Demonstrators gather outside Rep. Yoder’s Overland Park office, urging him to reunite families

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Several people planned a demonstration Friday outside of Rep. Kevin Yoder's office in Overland Park in an effort to get their voices heard by legislators.

The group held signs and chanted to show displeasure with the Congressman for not doing more to help reunite children with their families after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Friday’s demonstration was organized by the group Showing Up for Racial Justice. Members of the group planned the rally on Monday after the congressman's office issued a statement on the border separations.

Many SURJ members and friends feel the statement was weak and didn’t show any sense of urgency given the serious nature of this crisis.

On Friday, Yoder announced that he has signed on as a cosponsor to the Family Reunification Act, which directs the federal government to immediately reunite families who have been separated at the southern border.

Yoder issued the following statement along with the announcement:

“I’m glad the Administration has heeded my calls to stop separating families and has already worked to get about 500 families back together. We must still finalize long-term solutions to fix this problem permanently and reunite the remaining families. Congress should take up this bill immediately, and if not I will work to see the language is included in my must-pass DHS funding bill.”