Antoine Fielder charged with capital murder in killings of Wyandotte County deputies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man already facing charges, including murder, in Wyandotte and Jackson counties has been formally charged for shooting and killing two Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies last week.

Antoine Fielder, 30, has been charged with two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing Deputy Patrick Rohrer and Deputy Theresa King on June 15. He’s also charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the shooting.

King and Rohrer were killed when a shackled Fielder allegedly took one of their guns and fired at them. Fielder was also hit and hospitalized, he’s since been moved to the Johnson County Detention Center.

The deputies were escorting him out of the courthouse and back to a jail when the shooting happened. Authorities said the deputies were following proper protocols.

Fielder is no stranger to jails, prisons and courtrooms, having served a sentence in Kansas for drug offenses, and twice he stood trial for the murder of Kelsey Ewonus. Both of those murder trials ended with hung juries, and he was set free.

Then on December 26, 2017, Jackson County prosecutors said Fielder allegedly shot and killed Rosemarie Harmon on Spruce Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, charging him with murder among other felony charges.

Additionally, the Wyandotte County district attorney charged him in a carjacking where investigators believe he got the gun used to kill Harmon. Those cases are still pending.

Fielder would face the possibility of a death sentence if he’s convicted of capital murder. The state of Kansas hasn’t had an execution since 1965, but does have the sentencing option of death by lethal injection. A convict may also receive life in prison as an alternative sentencing.

Rohrer was 35 years old and served the past seven years with the sheriff’s office. King was 44 years old and served with the sheriff’s office for 13 years. They were both parents; King had three children, and Rohrer had two.

Hundreds gathered to grieve their loss at Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday.

