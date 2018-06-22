Vandals cause serious flood damage at Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The new Buck O'Neil Education and Research Center was hit by vandals Friday, causing serious damage.

Police say around 11 a.m. Friday an alarm went off. They said someone broke into the historic, multi-purpose center and cut a water pipe on the second floor. It caused extensive flooding to the first floor and basement.

Police believe the vandal, or vandals, broke in through a back door at the center near 18th Street and the Paseo in Kansas City’s Jazz District.

Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said the “temporary setback hurts, but will not stop our major renovation project.”

Kendrick said in 1920 the building was the birthplace of the Negro Leagues. Many famous faces and sports pioneers once stopped through the five-floor building, including baseball great Jackie Robinson and boxing champion Joe Louis.

Gates BBQ owner and founder Ollie Gates is spearheading the learning center’s renovation project.

“I am disappointed that they targeted our building, but we will keep going and keep making this a unique, community center,” Gates said.

Police are still investigating the vandalism. They plan to review possible video from nearby surveillance cameras.