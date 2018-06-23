FOX4 Forecast: AM clouds… then increasing sunshine!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You'll wake up to cloudy skies and a few spotty sprinkles this Saturday morning...but we will finally see some sunshine returning Saturday afternoon! The heat returns on Sunday and sets up our next chance for storms Sunday evening into Monday. There will be a risk of strong to severe storms as we transition back to hotter days, and I'll discuss that in the updated Long Ranger.

