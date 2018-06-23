Police investigate deadly shooting at Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after a shooting at an Independence gas station left one person dead.

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Fav Trip gas station near 23rd and Hardy.

Police said around 2 p.m., officers were called the gas station, where they located a deceased adult male in the parking lot.

Officers took one suspect into custody at the scene. Police said both subjects were involved in a disturbance with each other at the gas station.

The identities of those involved has not yet been released.

FOX4 is at the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.