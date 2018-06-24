‘Be a man Jimmy!’ Trump lashes out at Jimmy Fallon after comedian expresses regret at interview

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is telling “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon to “be a man” and stop “whimpering” about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump’s hair during a 2016 campaign appearance on Fallon’s late-night talk show.

Fallon recently said in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast that he “made a mistake” on the Sept. 15, 2016, episode and would do it differently.

“It just got bigger and out of control,” Fallon said in the podcast. “I saw other comedians from other shows making fun of me on Twitter and I go, ‘Okay, now I’m just gonna get off.'”

Fallon said he never intended to “normalize” Trump, noting that he had Hillary Clinton on the next week and joked with her as well.

“They know the show. I’m just doing five hours a week. I get in at 10 in the morning, I work ’til seven at night and I’m just trying to make a funny show,” Fallon continued. “You know the grind and you know me. Of all the people in the world, I’m one of the good people — I mean, really. You don’t even know what you’re talking about if you say that I’m evil or whatever. But people just jump on the train, and some people don’t even want to hear anything else. They’re like, ‘No, you did that!’ You go, ‘Well, just calm down and just look at the whole thing and actually see my body of work.'”

The comments didn’t appear to sit well with Trump.

The president tweeted Sunday: “.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!”