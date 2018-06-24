Hundreds in KCMO rally against separation of families at the border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People in the metro spoke out on Sunday against the separation of families at the border. Many at the event said President Trump's administration's policy, and the executive order are cruel and inhumane.

Hundreds rallied at J.C. Nichols Fountain at Country Club Plaza. Protesters said it's more than just disagreeing with the policy. Some see this as less of a political issue, and more of a humanitarian one.

FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt went to the Plaza and spoke with protesters.

"We knew we had to do something," said organizer for Cosecha KC, Nancy Sauceda. "We came here to give folks in Kansas City an outlet to talk, to protest, to be angry together, and ultimately do something."

The group of around 700 people filled Mill Creek Park and chanted "Free the children! Free the children!"

"It's just horrific to be separating children from their families. It's abusive," said mother Cristi Hernandez. "They're going through a lot of psychological torture to have these babies that are ripped away from their families, and I can't imagine that happening with my babies."

Although Trump signed an executive order to stop the separation of families, there is no clear plan to reunite them and many families remain separated.

"I don't believe in separating families from their children, and I don't believe in this administration's policies on immigration, and spending undue amounts of money on a wall when they could be building bridges," said grandfather Tony Perry.

Kansas City, Mo. mayor Sly James attended the event to make his voice heard.

"We have to stand and fight this, because if we don't, at the end of the day it's not about them," Mayor James said. "It's about us. We define what our country is about. We are the ones who says what`s right and wrong."

Protestors said these are children and families who should be cared for, even if they believe some could care less.

"We all have a voice, and we can all stand up for humanity. This isn't a left, or a right, or a political thing. This is a human thing, and we have to take care of all the humans on this planet," Hernandez said.

"It's unfathomable. I just don`t understand it," Perry said. "I've got seven grandkids, and just the thought of being separated from them - it tears me up inside."

"These are children that are being separated from their families. It is traumatizing. It is inhuman. It is immoral. It is wrong. We must stop it now," Mayor James said.

No counter-protesters attended the event. Police at the park said they weren't made aware of any other groups who planned to be there. However, many on Facebook commented that this is a policy that's been going on for years, and families are breaking the law by coming to The U.S. illegally.