WATCH NOW: Eyesore hotel comes down with big boom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An eyesore hotel is coming down in Kansas City, Missouri.

The former Park Place Hotel north of I-435 & Front Street was built in 1974 as one of the Metro’s premier hotels. It fell into disrepair into the 2000’s before abruptly closing in 2016. Since then, it has been victim to vagrants, looters, and the scene of frequent fire and police calls.

An implosion crew will bring down the hotel this morning at around 8:00am. Click above to watch it live.

