WATCH NOW: Eyesore hotel comes down with big boom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An eyesore hotel is coming down in Kansas City, Missouri.
The former Park Place Hotel north of I-435 & Front Street was built in 1974 as one of the Metro’s premier hotels. It fell into disrepair into the 2000’s before abruptly closing in 2016. Since then, it has been victim to vagrants, looters, and the scene of frequent fire and police calls.
An implosion crew will bring down the hotel this morning at around 8:00am. Click above to watch it live.
FOX4 FACTS:
- Built in 1974, with a second tower added in 1978
- 328 rooms
- At the time, was one of Kansas City’s largest hotels
- Featured at 9,500 square foot ballroom, man-made lake, and indoor/outdoor pool
- Has been under Howard Johnson and Ramada brands, as well as independent local ownership
- 2,200 holes have been drilled into the hotel for explosives
- Maryland firm handling the implosion; same company also imploded Seattle’s Kingdom, the Landmark Hotel in Las Vegas, and the former Sears facility in KCMO
- Demolition will cost $762,000