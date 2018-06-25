Detectives still seeking tips in murder of David Krantz more than 4 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--Kansas City police think identifying the people inside of a silver Monte Carlo might help them solve a murder case.

32-year-old David Krantz was gunned down near Norledge and White Avenues in the Old Northeast on March 5, 2014.

Detectives told FOX4 that witnesses saw someone in a silver Monte Carlo fire a gun and then speed away.

Detectives are also hopeful that more witnesses will come forward given the fact that David was shot in a busy neighborhood around 10:30 in the morning. There is a reward of $10,000 in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All callers are anonymous.