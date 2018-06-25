× Iconic Western Auto sign will once again light the KC skyline this July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A missing piece of Kansas City’s nighttime skyline will make its return in just a few weeks.

The Western Auto Lofts announced Monday that the iconic Western Auto sign at the top of their building will once again light up the Kansas City sky Friday, July 13.

The Western Auto sign south of downtown has been dark for most of the last two years.

The public will soon be able to get their hands on the retired light bulbs from the sign. They will be available for purchase Monday, July 9. A news release from the loft building says they will soon share more information on their Facebook page.