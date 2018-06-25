Independence man charged with murder after shooting man who almost ran into him

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Prosecutors filed charges against an Independence man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at a convenience store Saturday.

Marc A. Barron, 19, faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the shooting that killed Cahoone Littlejohn.

According to court documents, Independence police officers responded to the parking lot between the FavTrip Gas Station and A & M Cleaners on 23rd, between Ralston and Hardy Saturday afternoon. Police said Barron and Littlejohn got into an argument, possibly over a near vehicle collision in the parking lot, which led to Barron allegedly shooting and killing Littlejohn.

Barron told investigators that after a few punches were thrown and Littlejohn knocked out a tooth, he pulled out a gun and started shooting. Littlejohn died at the scene.

The shooting, involving more than a dozen shots, was captured on video.

The crime scene was just about 100 yards away from Rotary Park, which was full of kids, and just a bit further away was a skate park.

Prosecutors requested that Barron's bond be set at $500,000.

39.092428 -94.416222