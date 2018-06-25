× KC man, whose alleged actions initiated an AMBER Alert, behind bars and facing charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 18-year-old Kansas City man whose alleged actions initiated an AMBER Alert Thursday now faces multiple charges.

Prosecutors charged Anthony King with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of armed criminal action and one county of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, King shot 15-year-old Brajaean Sledge’s 62-year-old grandfather Thursday evening in his own home then took off with his wallet, phone, car and granddaughter.

Court documents say after the shooting the 62-year-old asked his neighbor to call police. The grandfather told police he did not recognize King and was not sure if Sledge was taken against her will.

Authorities decided to issue an AMBER Alert locally for Sledge, and on Friday police extended that alert statewide in both Missouri and Kansas after finding the grandfather’s vehicle around 8 a.m. near Bennington Avenue & Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police said the Kia Forte they had been looking for was abandoned on the side of the street.

Authorities canceled that AMBER Alert Friday afternoon after learning Sledge had previously ran off with King.

Police said around 6 p.m. Saturday, Sledge walked into a Kansas City police station and identified herself. She was uninjured, police said.

Court documents say on the same day police arrested King at the McDonald’s near Red Bridge and Hickman Mills Drive.

King has a history of criminal behavior. On June 21, 2017 he was charged in Jackson County with two counts of first-degree robbery. Then he was convicted of two counts on second-degree robbery on Oct. 5, 2017. He was sentenced to seven years of confinement and three years of SES probation.

Prosecutors have requested that King’s bond be set at $100,000.