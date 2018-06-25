KC mom pays it forward to officers who helped her get off the streets and into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City family who was once homeless recently paid it forward to the Kansas City, Kan., police officers who helped them get a roof over their head.

Crystal Cox nominated Officer James Turner and Officer Bradley Lightfoot for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award and the $400 that goes with it.

"You bought me dinner and the kids' dinner, as well as introduce me to another police officer that was then able to adopt out children out so they still had a Christmas. They did not stop there. They also showed us resources so we are able to get a house."

Cox said without these officers says she and her family would still be homeless.

The officers smiled when presented with the award and $400. Watch the video above to see their reactions.

