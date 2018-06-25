Open auditions for ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ in KC on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Game show casting producers will be looking for the next potential millionaire in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Open auditions for the upcoming 17th season of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" will be at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center.

“We are looking for hundreds and hundreds of people for season 17,” Kristin Ierace, a casting producer for the show, said. “So the more the merrier. Come on out, take the quiz and have a chance to win 1 million dollars!”

The iconic game show is coming to FOX4 in the fall. Beginning on September 10th, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" will air weekdays on FOX4 at 2 p.m.

Producers say the show has endured because of its simple formula.

“People like to watch people have a chance to win a life-changing amount of money,” Ierace said.

There are two audition sessions for "Millionaire" in KC on Tuesday. The first runs from 7 am to 10 am, the second one is from 5 pm until 7 pm.

You can speed up the registration process by filling out an audition form at fox4kc.com/millionaire.

Park your car at the Crown Center retail lots.