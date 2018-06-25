Water main break near Town Center Plaza disrupts daily business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- A 20-inch water main break in Johnson County closed some area restaurants and left some businesses with low water pressure. Water gushed into the road on Monday near Town Center Plaza at 119th and Roe.

FOX4 is told it could take about eight hours to make repairs, one westbound lane reopened to traffic Monday evening after being closed all afternoon.

Leawood police closed the westbound lanes of 119th street between Roe and Nall because of the water main break.

A WaterOne spokesperson says crews first discovered the break at around 11 a.m. Some restaurants — like Houlihans — actually had to close for lunch.

The break has caused low water pressure for customers in the area, but WaterOne said there is no impact on water quality.