Community outraged at death of two teen boys shot at 36th & Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- They were only 15 and 16 years old. Now, the teens are Kansas City's latest homicide victims.

Police identified the victims on Tuesday at 16-year-old Jeremiah Stewart and 15-year-old Demonte Walker. They said both boys were shot Monday night near 36th and Wabash.

Their sudden deaths have angered neighbors, and their killer is still somewhere out there.

Police said Monday night, Stewart and Walker were in the area of 36th and Wabash when both were shot.

Both boys were rushed to Truman Medical Center, but did not survive.

On Tuesday, Stewart's father, Calvin, was too distraught to talk on camera, but he told FOX4 he last saw his son Monday morning asleep at their Kansas City home.

Hours later, Calvin returned home and learned his son had been killed.

The teens' violent deaths have outraged neighbors.

"It was really scary because I have grandkids and great-grandkids over here," Fielicia Pierro said.

"I'm shocked and amazed, man. I'm tired of our young, black kids -- children -- I'm tired of them getting killed from unnecessary bullets," said another neighbor, Leland Venable.

Police said Kansas City firefighters took one of the victims to the hospital after finding him inside an abandoned building on Wabash.

Police still haven't said anything about a motive for the double-homicide.