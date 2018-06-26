Construction begins in Kansas City for new animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- City leaders are celebrating the start of construction Tuesday of the new campus for animal care.

A public private partnership is making the new animal shelter, located at Gregory and Elmwood avenues, a reality.

The animal shelter was a key component of the $800 million in infrastructure bonds that voters approved in April of 2017.

For the last six years, KC Pet Project has been operating the third largest no-kill shelter in the nation in cramped quarters.

A 50-year-old converted construction shed was not designed to house more than 10,000 animals a year.

The new animal campus will be 54,000 square feet and include a full service vet clinic, training pavilion and a pet supply store.

KC Pet Project claims it will set the standard for animal welfare in America.

"We’re really excited to be able to move into a facility that will really right size and do everything properly that should be done in an animal shelter," Tori Fugate of KC Pet Project said. "So the size of kennels will be much bigger for animals, it will be less stressful, better air circulation throughout whole facility. It will also be a destination for people who are coming to visit."

The city is contributing $18 million in GO bonds to the new shelter, with private fundraising covering the remainder of the $26 million cost. This is part of the first $40 million in city infrastructure projects funded by the bonds. KC Pet Project says the new campus expects to open at the end of next year.

Kansas City's shelter operator takes in 30 animals every day. The group says the new shelter will make the process of pet adoptions a lot more enjoyable for both the animals and their new owners.