Goat yoga makes its way to Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — If you’re into yoga, listen up. There’s a new trend in town: goat yoga.

An instructor teaches an outdoor class Tuesday nights at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. But in addition to the mats, the poses, and the breathing? Baby goats.

Education Supervisor Cathi Limbocker said, “We have a new crop of baby goats every year and so we finally decided to give it a try after reading about it and seeing what they do on the West Coast. The lady who started it apparently quit her job and decided to try it for her own piece of mind and had a huge waiting list. People just love the experience of doing their yoga while these darling baby goats climb all over them.”

About 30 yogis go into the pen with 20 Pigmy goats who are bottle-fed since birth, so they’re acclimated to people. A goat handler walks around during the class, tossing out food, so the goats will interact with everyone.

Erin Wolfram drove in from Lawrence.

She said, “I wasn’t quite sure what to expect, but yeah I just figured it would be yoga with goats running around and that’s pretty much what it was.”

There are classes every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. The spots for July are almost full, but there is plenty of space in August.

To sign up, call Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead at 913-895-6390.