Hats go on sale to benefit families of fallen deputies

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—There’s a new way to honor two fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Cumpy’s t-shirt Shop in Kansas City is taking orders for baseball caps and a portion of the proceeds will go to help the families of Deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer.

The hats are navy blue and feature the badge number of each deputy.

The hats are available for order until July 9th. They cost $25 and $10 from each purchase will be donated to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office to help the families of the fallen deputies.

Cumpy's has offered their services for fundraisers in the past for officers and firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.