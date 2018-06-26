× Independence woman killed in shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Investigators say a woman was shot and killed at an Independence home on Tuesday. Angela Green, 38, is the victim and police say this is a homicide.

A news release from police says that officers went to a home in the 10500 block of E. 10th Street and found Green dead at about 1:30 p.m. Further details haven’t been released yet.

Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, or the department at (816) 325-7777.