Kansas non-profit working to reunite migrant children with parents

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Topeka-based non-profit The Villages is dedicated to helping abused and neglected youth.

“The homes were built specifically for that purpose, we’re out on a beautiful nature area,” Sylvia Crawford, The Villages Executive Director said.

They've been housing children and teens since the 1960’s. Recently, one of the organization's newer programs for unaccompanied minors has been getting a lot of attention.

“To start out with, we would receive unaccompanied minors which are children that presented themselves at the border without a guardian or a parent and then recently, we’ve had also some kids that were separated from their parents,” Crawford said.

50 beds spread out across the organization's five villas are dedicated to kids in this program between 6 – 18 years old.

“We provide of course housing and we take care of their basic needs, then in addition we have an education program on grounds so all of the kids have six hours of education during the day and that covers the same basic classes that are taught in our schools,” Crawford said.

Mental health services and legal counsel are also provided during their stay, with one main goal in mind.

“We have case managers and their full job is to work on reintegrating the children either with a family member or another person that meets the qualifications,” Crawford said.

Crawford said the children are well cared for, but for safety and confidentiality reason would not let our crews into their living quarters.

“I think The Villages is exceptionally well equipped to take care of children. We have done that for 50 years and that’s what we’re focused on,” Crawford said.

She said she’s everyone is transitioning very well despite coming from difficult circumstances.

“Every day, I’m amazed to see how resilient kids are,” Crawford said.

The Villages has been operating this unaccompanied minors program since 2017. It’s funded mostly through grants and contracts from the federal government.