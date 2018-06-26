KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City woman who allegedly broke into the home on Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy told police she was just looking for her fiancé, Elon Musk, the founder of the Tesla car company.

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Tabytha Yeary with second-degree burglary in connection with the June 23 incident that happened when the Royals were in Houston playing the Astros. It happened at approximately 1:21 a.m.

Duffy told investigators that his his “Ring” surveillance doorbell system alerted him that there was a person in his home. He called police when he noticed Yeary walking around inside his home.

When police arrived at Duffy’s Kansas City home they found Yeary walking down the stairs wearing one of Duffy’s T-shirts and a pair of his pants. Police immediately arrested her.

She told detectives that she had been walking around Kansas City all night playing a game with her fiancé, Elon Musk, the founder of the Tesla car company. She added that the Elon Musk she was engaged to is not the same Elon Musk the public has seen because he uses another person as his public face.

Yeary also told detectives that she had been following her fiancé’s messages around the city and one led her to Duffy’s house, which she believed was the Air B&B where her fiancé was staying. She also said the door was open when she arrived.

Yeary has since bonded out of the Jackson County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $2,500. She is due back in court July 12.