Mom warns other parents after pacifier suctions to baby’s face during nap, burns his face

LOWELL, Mich. -- A Michigan mom is warning others about the dangers of a common product babies use after her son woke up with a burn on his face, WXMI reports.

Kristen Milhone told WXMI that she rushed her seven-month-old son to the emergency room when he woke up with a burn on his face, and it took them a little while to figure out what it was.

It turns out, the baby fell asleep on top of the pacifier, which caused it to suction to his face and leave a burn.

"You’re supposed to be able to have that. It’s just kind of scary,” Milhone told WXMI.

Milhone told WXMI she is treating it with antibiotic ointment and will have to follow up with the doctor. If it doesn't heal, the baby may have to go to a burn clinic.

The pacifier is one hospitals typically give out.

WXMI reported the maker has not responded to a request for comment.