Neighbors step in after storm sets horses loose in Lee’s Summit

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- There were many trees that had several limbs sheared off right from the top along 92nd Terrace and Cyclone Lane in Lee's Summit. But it was damage to a nearby fence that got neighbors to take quick action.

As people emerged from their homes on Cyclone Lane with the tornado sirens still blaring, they realized one neighbor's fence was down in several spots and two horses named Oscar and Cajun were on the loose.

People grabbed ropes and whatever they could find to try to corral the horses, even the Prairie Township Fire Department got in on the rescue efforts that were complicated because one of those horses, Cajun, is blind.

But they were able to calm the animals who had just been through the funnel cloud-producing storm here on (the appropriately named) Cyclone Lane, long enough for their owner to arrive.

"We just bought this house 2 months ago. We hadn't even met our neighbors yet. Luckily, they called the last owner and she called me and I'm very thankful otherwise I don't know where they'd be right now," said the horses' owner Tiffany Dow.

Once the horses were safe, neighbors pitched in to repair the fence and then start cleaning up some of the storm damage of their own.

FOX4 crews saw trampolines toppled, and lots of large limbs came down, a couple on homes, but thankfully there was no serious damage.