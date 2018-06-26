Northland woman dies in golf cart accident near Lake of the Ozarks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Northland woman died in a strange accident at the Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday.

Theresa Grist, 64, was backing a golf cart out of the driveway at her cabin near the lake. She backed it out too far and the golf cart fell off of a 60-foot embankment,coming to rest on a street below. She was the only victim listed in the Missouri Highway Patrol's crash report.

Grist's family called her the most kind-hearted woman they know.

"Outgoing, a little bit out-spoken, but she had a heart as big as Dallas," husband Ken Grist told FOX4.

Grist's family will hold her funeral on July 7.