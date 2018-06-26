× One person dead after motorcycle crashes near Barker and Johnson in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. near Barker and Johnson.

A Johnson County fire dispatcher told FOX4 no other vehicles were involved.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Approximately six months ago a woman died when three vehicles collided in the same area.