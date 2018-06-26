Storm topples tree onto home and car for one south KC family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Storms tore through the metro Tuesday, hitting several areas, including south Kansas City. At one Wallace Avenue home, a tree fell onto a house.

Roosevelt Gipson started renting the home in October.

"I hear like boom, a loud boom," Roosevelt Gipson said. "I just went upstairs and saw the tree was in the house."

The roof, attic and office were smashed in, and tree limbs crushed his car.

"Inside just a couple dressers got wet from the rain, nothing too bad," Gipson said.

The tree's damage drew lots of spectators. One father picked his kids up from the baby sitter's house next door, and used the fallen tree as an example of how to be weather aware.

"We're looking at this devastation and they're really appreciating how important it is to be below ground and to not seek shelter in a car," Daniel Rechtfertig said.

About five minutes away on Lane Drive in Raytown, neighbors are dealing with yet another tree situation.

A 14-year-old called the Raytown Fire Department, who came and blocked off a stretch of road where a tree fell on a power line.

Tree down near Lane Drive in Raytown pic.twitter.com/8jq1Df1lyE — Alana LaFlore (@AlanaLaFlore) June 26, 2018

"I didn't want it to snap on anyone so I called who could make it right," Quincey Baker said.

Although they were home when this tree fell, Roosevelt Gipson and his dogs are safe.

"You hear about stuff like this and you see it on the news but you going through it is a whole different feeling," Gipson said.