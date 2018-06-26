Stay weather aware Tuesday

Storms leave thousands across the metro without power and severe damage at Lake Lotawana

Posted 2:29 pm, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:17PM, June 26, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 18,000 Kansas City Power and Light customers are without power after strong winds and heavy rain moved through Tuesday.

Scroll down to see some of the damage left behind.

A dock was destroyed at Lake Lotawana, in Lee’s Summit trees were down and someone’s got some horses on the loose. A funnel cloud was spotted over Lee’s Summit.

Lake Lotawana

A dock was destroyed Tuesday when the severe weather moved through.

Damage at Lake Lotawana after storms moved through Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Lee’s Summit

The storm knocked down trees in Lee’s Summit and a fence letting someones horse free to roam.

Damage in Lee’s Summit, Mo., after storms moved through Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Belton

A possible funnel cloud was spotted over Belton.

Brandon Hunsel sent this photo to the FOX 4 Facebook page of a funnel cloud over Belton.

Raytown

Large trees were down along Wallace Avenue in Raytown.

These large trees were downed along Wallace Avenue in Raytown.