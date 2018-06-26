Storms leave thousands across the metro without power and severe damage at Lake Lotawana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 18,000 Kansas City Power and Light customers are without power after strong winds and heavy rain moved through Tuesday.

Scroll down to see some of the damage left behind.

A dock was destroyed at Lake Lotawana, in Lee’s Summit trees were down and someone’s got some horses on the loose. A funnel cloud was spotted over Lee’s Summit.

Lake Lotawana

A dock was destroyed Tuesday when the severe weather moved through.

Lee’s Summit

The storm knocked down trees in Lee’s Summit and a fence letting someones horse free to roam.

Belton

A possible funnel cloud was spotted over Belton.

Raytown

Large trees were down along Wallace Avenue in Raytown.