Tornado, thunderstorms tear through metro, leaving major damage at Lake Lotawana

LAKE LOTAWANA, Mo. -- Wind whipped signs, downed trees and rain ran sideways as a confirmed tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in the metro.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado damage path near Lake Lotawana. The storm tore up portions of the shoreline, and left neighbors terrified.

Our survey crew has returned and created a map of today's EF-0 tornado path through Lake Lotawana. Max wind speed is estimated at 80 mph, path length was 3.4 miles and maximum width was 100 yards #mowx pic.twitter.com/UoapF8TFKu — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 26, 2018

"My heart is beating still," Carla Wall told FOX4. "You can see the boat motor is up in the air, it is sitting on top of the dock, it is gone. The boathouse that is next to ours is also on top of us."

Wall has lived on the lake for over 30 years.

"The tornado that came through Oak Grove came through here and did the same thing, flipped docks upside down, and we were saying at the time, 'wow, we are so lucky.'"

The storm turned boats upside down, destroyed docks and uprooted trees near the water, the winds carried debris up and over a hill that landed in a peculiar way, hanging from the power line. The storm also damaged homes - blowing out the window in Wall`s home office.

"That is where I sit every day, I was luckily out looking at houses," she said.

Wall is an appraiser and was stuck away from home when the storm rolled through.

"The sirens went off and it, I was at a vacant house and just went down to the basement an waited. My husband calls and says 'well, we don`t have a dock and you don`t really have an office,'" she said.

As she and her neighbors assess the damage, there is a theme among them.

"But everybody is saying they are okay, which that is the main thing," Wall said.

The storm damage is still being surveyed, an EF-0 tornado has winds ranging from 65-85 miles per hour.