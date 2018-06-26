× University professor from Ohio accused of traveling to metro for sex with underage teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted an Ohio university professor on Tuesday who allegedly traveled to Kansas City to have sex with a girl he thought was 14 years old.

Kevin Armitage, 52, faces one count of travel with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct. He could spend up to 30 years in prison and face a fine of up to $250,000.

Armitage was a professor of American Studies at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio; the university tells FOX4 he’s no longer employed there.

An affidavit says this investigation began when an FBI online covert employee was tracking public message threads on a prostitution website. Armitage was a senior member of the message board according to the affidavit, posting nearly 600 times to it. His postings detailed prior experiences with prostitutes in Ohio, Arizona, Tijuana, Kansas and Colorado.

On this occasion, Armitage posted that he would be visiting the Kansas City area and needed a recommendation.

The covert employee responded to his post and gave Armitage a phone number, which connected him with a different undercover employee who posed as a 14-year-old girl. Armitage and the covert employee had several conversations, and he eventually agreed to meet the 14-year-old’s cousin at a restaurant on the Country Club Plaza.

An FBI undercover employee posing as the cousin met Armitage at the restaurant, arranged a visit and cash exchange, and Armitage was arrested. He’s currently in custody of the U.S. Marshals and being held at the Caldwell County Jail.