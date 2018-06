Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE JACK, Mo. -- Fireworks have finally arrived in the 21st century.

Instead of setting off your fireworks with a lit punk – you can shoot them off with an app.

FOX4's Matt Stewart traveled to Pyro City in Lone Jack, Mo., to find out how the new Firefly fireworks system works. The system costs approximately $200.

