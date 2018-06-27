× 8 injured in tornado in small eastern Kansas town

EUREKA, Kan. — Officials say eight people have been injured in a tornado in a small town in eastern Kansas.

The tornado touched down Tuesday night in the Greenwood County town of Eureka, which is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Wichita or 150 miles southwest of Kansas City. Greenwood County Emergency Management said on Twitter that the community of about 2,400 people took a “direct hit.”

Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of disaster emergency in the county about an hour after the storm hit.

Kansas Adjutant General’s Office spokeswoman Jane Welch says the high school, along with several homes and businesses were damaged. Assessments of the damage are underway. Welch says she didn’t know how seriously the eight victims were injured.

A shelter has been set up at a church for displaced residents.