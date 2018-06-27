Jackson County terminates KCPD contract for housing inmates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new agreement could affect the way inmates are housed at the Jackson County jail.

The city, county, and Kansas City police are working to talk about changes to the current contract. It runs out next june.

The county this week gave written notice it is ending the deal in one year.

The city, county, and KCPD released a joint statement.

Jackson County (County), the City of Kansas City, Missouri (KCMO) and the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) are partners in many different endeavors, including for the last several years, engaging in a collaborative approach to provide detention services. However, after a recent evaluation of this service relationship, the County asked the City to open discussions about changes to the current contract. This decision in no way involves any concerns about the professionalism and positive partnership the County has experienced with KCMO and KCPD. During this partnership, we have constantly re-evaluated changing needs and resources. This has resulted in the parties beginning the process of negotiating a new agreement that reflects the needs of all parties and stakeholders, as well as providing a high level of public safety for the community.

The jail is under intense scrutiny following reports of unsafe and unsanitary conditions, as well as sexual assaults and too few guards.