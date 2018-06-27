× KC man behind bars for allegedly killing man during heated argument about woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a Kansas City man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Saturday, June 23 near East 28th Street and Kensington Avenue.

Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Rodreko V. Jennings with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the death of Michael J. Hooker.

According to court documents, Jennings arrived at the home and started yelling at Hooker about a woman. As Hooker started to show Jennings his phone, Jennings fired multiple shots then left.

When police arrived at the scene, Hooker was dead.

A woman, who told police she was Hooker’s girlfriend, told investigators that she was on the phone with him during the shooting and heard the arguing then the gunshots.

Police arrested Jennings Monday near 23rd and Crysler in Independence, Mo. He told investigators he was not at that house the night the shooting happened and added that the witnesses were lying about him.

Prosecutors requested that Jennings bond be set at $250,000 cash.

39.099727 -94.578567