Massachusetts man sues to run for Kansas attorney general

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the state is hiring a Wichita law firm to defend it against a federal lawsuit filed by a Massachusetts man seeking to appear on the Republican primary ballot for attorney general.

Schmidt said Tuesday that as a candidate himself for attorney general he has a personal interest in the outcome. He says his office has hired the Hinkle Law Firm in Wichita to avoid any potential conflict of interest that could delay the case and risk disruption of the primary.

Political activist Vermin Love Supreme sued Friday arguing he should be allowed to run for Kansas attorney general because residency is not a requirement. He is from Rockport, Massachusetts, and had planned to run for governor but decided instead to run for attorney general.