KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 wants to thank everyone that came out this past weekend in support of the Relay for Life events in Liberty and Olathe. Nick Vasos, Kim Byrnes, Pat McGonigle and Loren Halifax were all emcees and had a great time.

FOX4 is a proud media sponsor and we are thrilled to report that more than $217,000 was raised for the fight against cancer!