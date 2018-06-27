Sarah Palin speaks in KC to endorse US Senate candidate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is in Kansas City Wednesday to endorse Lt. Col. Tony Monetti for U.S. Senate.

Monetti, a retired B-2 stealth bomber pilot, is banking on a big endorsement to boost his chances in the August primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.

Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who also ran as John McCain’s vice president hopeful in 2008, is in Kansas City to endorse Monetti.

Monetti is an Air Force Academy graduate who spent more than 20 years in the military. His Air Force career included serving as a B-2 stealth bomber pilot, and as a major he ran the 509th Bomb Wing’s safety office. Upon retirement he became the University of Central Missouri’s assistant dean in aviation.