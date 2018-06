KANSAS CITY, Kan. —¬†Wednesday is national HIV testing day, and there are places in the metro where you can get tested for free.

The CDC recommends everyone between the ages on 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once.

One in seven people who have HIV, don’t know it.

Healthy Living Project at 95th and Antioch in Overland Park has free testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Kansas City Community College in KCK are also offering free testing from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.