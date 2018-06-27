× West Virginia man, 76, killed in Missouri falling logs crash

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old driver from West Virginia was killed after he was forced off the road by falling logs.

According to the online crash report the multi-vehicle collision occurred Monday afternoon on Missouri 17, north of Miller County, approximately 30 miles northeast of the Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Franklin Alford of Harrison, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway patrol says a semi-trailer truck hauling the logs was going northbound when it crossed the center line and hit a dump truck heading southbound. It’s unclear what caused the truck to veer to the center.

The logs struck Alford’s truck, which then swerved off the road and struck a tree. The logs also hit another vehicle.

No other injuries were reported. A crash report says all drivers were wearing their seat belts.