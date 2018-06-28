× Independence man accused of murder in deadly shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Prosecutors filed charges against a man suspected of killing a woman earlier this week in Independence. Nathan Ayers, 28, faces first degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the shooting death of Angela Green.

Court records say police found Green dead in the living room of a home in the 10500 block of E. 10th Street on Monday, a medical examiner confirmed she died from a gunshot wound.

Police interviewed the homeowner, who said that Ayers had been living in the home. Another witness told police that there was a confrontation before Ayers allegedly shot Green. That witness also said that Ayers gave him a gun to hide afterwards.

Prosecutors have asked for a $500,000 bond for Ayers, who is in the custody of Independence police.