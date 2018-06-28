Kansas Zoo still waiting on giraffe birth

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Topeka Zoo and eager members of the public are still waiting for the birth of a baby giraffe.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that zoo staff members provided an update Tuesday through Facebook Live on Abi, the pregnant giraffe who went into labor early Sunday morning. You can watch a live feed in the video player above.

The zoo has closed the giraffe barn to the public to give Abi some peace and quiet during the labor process. Topeka residents and people across the country are tuning into “giraffe cam” livestreams provided by the zoo and KTWU-TV.

Veterinarian Shirley Llizo says there are no concerns with Abi so far, but that the zoo is prepared for any complications that may occur during active labor.

Hope, another pregnant giraffe at the zoo, is expected to give birth about a month after Abi.

Just last year people all over the world anxiously watch and waited for weeks for April the giraffe to give birth.