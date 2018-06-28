Police seek tips, witnesses of Northland attempted abduction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- New video has surfaced following an attempted abduction in Kansas City’s Northland.

Police say few tips have come in since a man tried to grab a teen who was jogging in the area of NE 108th Street and Eastern Avenue on Saturday morning.

Police are trying to identify the two women seen walking in that area around the time of the attempted abduction occurred. They released footage of the two women that was taken on school security cameras nearby. The two women are not people of interest, but police want to speak with them in order to get more information about a man who grabbed a 14-year-old girl while she was out for a jog.

Amaiya Mckeithen was the victim in this terrifying ordeal. She describes the minutes leading up to this attack.

“I was running past the school and I heard yelling from behind me, why are you running, where are you running,” Mckeithen said.

She ran faster, that’s when she said a man ran after her.

“He came to me very quickly, was running fast. Grabbed me from behind like a bear hug, like my arms were so my only instinct that I’ve been taught by both my parents was to turn around very quickly, kick him in between his legs so that I could get away. I went around the school to try and not lead him back to my house and then I was able to go home,” Mckeithen said.

Amaiya says she feels blessed to have gotten out of this situation alive.

“I’m mostly thankful that God allowed me to be here right now,” McKeithen said.

Mckeithen says the one thing that helped her escape this dangerous encounter, is training from her dad.

“My father is actually a former police officer so he has taught all of us lots of things or tactics like if that were to happen,” McKeithen said.

Police have released a photo of a person of interest in this attack. They believe this suspect was on foot at the time of the attack.

If you have information about this attack or related crimes please call Detective Cook in the Crimes Against Children Section at 816-234-5150.