Colyer: I want to be governor that ends abortions in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says he wants to be the governor who ends abortion in the state, but he’ll need help from fellow abortion opponents to do so.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Republican spoke Thursday at the National Right to Life convention that is taking place in Overland Park, Kansas, a Kansas City suburb.

Colyer told attendees that there remains a need to stack the courts, Congress and state legislatures with those who oppose abortions.

The crowd was upbeat in the wake of recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court, and by the announced departure of Justice Anthony Kennedy. George Delgado, medical director for the group Abortion Pill Reversal, told the crowd that Kennedy’s retirement will lead to the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision.