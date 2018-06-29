Man accused of deadly hoax call in Kansas faces arraignment

Andrew Finch

WICHITA, Kan. — A California man accused of making a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an unarmed man in Kansas is scheduled to enter a plea on state charges.

This 2015 booking photo released by the Glendale, Calif., Police Department shows Tyler Raj Barriss. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms it arrested Barriss Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in connection with a deadly ‘swatting’ call in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 28. Information from Glendale shows that in October, 2015, Barriss was arrested in connection with making a bomb threat to ABC Studios in Glendale. (Glendale Police Department via AP)

Tyler Barriss, 25, is set for arraignment Friday in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kansas. He’s charged with involuntary manslaughter, giving a false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Barriss is accused of calling from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. Authorities say an online dispute over a video game between two gamers prompted the call. A responding officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after he opened the door. Finch was not the gamers’ intended target.

Barriss also faces federal charges, but the state case will proceed first.

