× Man fleeing from police tries to swim across Missouri River

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Authorities say a fleeing man has been arrested after attempting to swim across the Missouri River.

KSDK-TV reports that it happened Wednesday night when the Missouri State Highway Patrol was chasing a man in eastern Missouri. Police in the town of Washington say the man eventually drove over the Missouri River on a highway, where officers had tire-puncturing spike strips set up.

The man abandoned his car after driving over the strips and ran to the river. Police say the man was trying to swim across the river when he was taken into custody.