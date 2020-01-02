Guns down, mics up: 20 artists performing at concert to promote positivity through music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a message that's not always heard where it needs to be, and next weekend, that message will also be delivered in a different way.

Greg Harvey, better known by his stage name "YGKC," uses his music to send a message.

"I don't promote any violence. Everything I do is like a testimony of my life and what I've been through," Harvey said.

He along with 20 other music artists will spread their messages of positivity at the "Put Down the Guns And Pick Up the Mic" talent showcase next Saturday.

"I look at it like we all have a conscious mind. We listen to music, and what people don't understand is that this negative music does do an influence," Darren Coby said.

They're looking to change the narrative about gun violence through their music.

Last year, there were 151 homicides in Kansas City, if you include those killed in officer-involved shootings. The total nearly set a new record.

"We've noticed the crime rate increasing year by year, and we want to do better," Coby said.

It's a problem that touches everyone in the community. Harvey's cousin, Mike Hooper, was shot and killed in 2018.

"It's got to be people like myself or the 'Put the Guns Down' organization to come forward and put that out there that we're not with that," Harvey said.

But they are with making a change for the better.

Organizers said they've partnered with the City of Kansas City and the Full Employment Council. Councilman Brandon Ellington and Joseph Thomas from "The Know Joey Foundation" will also be speaking at the event.

You can purchase tickets for the event on Put Down The Guns KC's website. They'll donate money from the event to a local charity. The event is rescheduled for Jan. 18.