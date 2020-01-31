Being prepared and having a plan is the key to a successful Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Folks are running around getting ready for Super Bowl parties, and bars and restaurants are stocking up to serve those who will be out watching the big game.

"It's the Super Bowl. We always get a big bump in business for the Super Bowl, but the fact that the Chiefs are there makes it that much better," said Mike McGonigle, owner of McGonigle's Market.

Whether it's the barbecue they prepare in store or one of their tomahawk steaks for you to fix at home, McGonigle's Market is ready for the onslaught.

Joe Mossimann was getting a couple of briskets and slabs of ribs Friday, stocking up ahead of the big game.

"Prep work and also just the sheer mass of people trying to get stuff over the weekend for the Super Bowl," Mossimann said.

Twenty-six kegs and too many cases of bottled beer to count is how the Brooksider Sports Bar and Grill is preparing after running out of bottled beer and many liquors during the AFC Championship game.

"I've never seen a Chiefs game that big but it was awesome to see it was just like one big party from open until close and I know a lot of people had a lot of fun," bartender Kennady Gales said.

Tanners Bar and Grill on 39th Street was packed two weeks ago, and it's expected to be even more insane for the Super Bowl. There will most likely be a line at opening time, and seats will all taken up by 11 a.m. or so.

"Unfortunately, there is people who come in about an hour before the game and expect a table, and it just isn't going to happen, not after 50 years," general manager Rodney Couey said.

So, the moral of this story is be prepared. Shop early if you are staying home. And if you are going out to a bar to watch the Super Bowl, get there early if you want a seat.

Pre-planning should guarantee a wonderful Super Bowl Sunday to watch the Chief bring it home.